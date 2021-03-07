Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $611.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will report sales of $611.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.70 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $955.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

In related news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,747. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

