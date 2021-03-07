Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 28.0% in February

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YAMCY traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.96. 2,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. Yamaha has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $62.63.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Yamaha from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

