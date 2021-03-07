Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,878 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 348,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.09. 22,052,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,689,283. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $55.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

