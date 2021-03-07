Xponance Inc. Purchases 118 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 2,004,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,160,000 after buying an additional 351,860 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,156,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,965,809,000 after buying an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,943,000 after buying an additional 109,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,477,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,605,000 after buying an additional 55,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $7.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.26. 2,535,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $179.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $76.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.65.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

