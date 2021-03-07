Xponance Inc. Has $30.17 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,953 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $30,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,834,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,310,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597,904. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $55.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

