XPeng (XPEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 8th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. XPeng has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPEV shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

