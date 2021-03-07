Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

XENE opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $697.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $388,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.