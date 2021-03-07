Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $783.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post sales of $783.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $856.80 million. Wynn Resorts reported sales of $953.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.54 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $133.32 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

