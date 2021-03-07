WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WSFS Financial worth $168,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Boenning Scattergood lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 16,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $695,054.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. Analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

