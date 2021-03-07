Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) Insider Acquires A$34,761.99 in Stock

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) insider Holly Kramer acquired 873 shares of Woolworths Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$39.82 ($28.44) per share, with a total value of A$34,761.99 ($24,829.99).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$35.02.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Woolworths Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.46. Woolworths Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.64%.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,052 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

