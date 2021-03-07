Woodcoin (LOG) Market Cap Reaches $698,172.53

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $698,172.53 and approximately $107,984.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Woodcoin has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,197.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,672.80 or 0.03400137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.42 or 0.00374858 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.77 or 0.01034139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.80 or 0.00416282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.84 or 0.00371648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.43 or 0.00252924 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

