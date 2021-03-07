Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.98

Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.98 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 14.50 ($0.19). Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.18), with a volume of 342,980 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The stock has a market cap of £21.81 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

