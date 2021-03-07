William Donovan Acquires 1,000 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director William Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $18,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $25.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

