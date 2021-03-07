Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $75.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $275.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $275.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $464.75 million, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $465.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on FREE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Whole Earth Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 524,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.77. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.