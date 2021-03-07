Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $5.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.20. Whirlpool reported earnings of $2.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $20.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $21.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,504,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,063,000 after acquiring an additional 161,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,195,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,546,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,575,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,892 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,293,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $8.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.25. The company had a trading volume of 732,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

