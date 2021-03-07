Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,315. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $151.97 million, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.31. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $26.90.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 571,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 40,856 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.