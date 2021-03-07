Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NYSE WES opened at $19.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Western Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares during the period. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

