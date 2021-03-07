Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) Price Target Increased to C$2.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) (TSE:WEF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$1.85 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Get Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) alerts:

WEF opened at C$1.58 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$592.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.