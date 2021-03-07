Wells Fargo & Company Raises Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $180.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.28.

TSCO opened at $155.82 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total value of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

