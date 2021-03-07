Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,486 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Jamf were worth $52,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,086 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $1,906,072.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,297.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513.

Shares of JAMF opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.57 million. Jamf’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

