Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $61.05 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,808,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 312,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $61,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,584,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 712,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 549,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 142.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,293,000 after buying an additional 6,539,626 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 140.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 375,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Santander downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.