Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 103,643 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 627,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.97% of Berkeley Lights worth $56,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLI. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $614,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,716,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,819,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $49.75 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.28 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.84 million. Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,105 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,727.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

