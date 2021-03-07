Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Weingarten Realty Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Weingarten Realty Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Weingarten Realty Investors has a payout ratio of 307.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Weingarten Realty Investors to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

NYSE:WRI opened at $26.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

