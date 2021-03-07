WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Holdings Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $111,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 200.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $319.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.32.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

