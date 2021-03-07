Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waterside Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:WSCC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSCC opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27. Waterside Capital has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

Get Waterside Capital alerts:

About Waterside Capital

Waterside Capital Corporation is no longer investing. It is a venture capital, and private equity firm specializing in investments in mezzanine debt for growth expansion; management buyouts; recapitalizations; leveraged buyouts; acquisitions; and working capital. The firm also provides bridge financing.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Waterside Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterside Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.