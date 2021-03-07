Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Given New $24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wajax from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wajax from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wajax from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of WJXFF opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.