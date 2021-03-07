WABnetwork Market Cap Tops $79,171.06 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 7th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $79,171.06 and approximately $52.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WABnetwork has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.65 or 0.00784626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00027213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00060041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00030075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00042049 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

