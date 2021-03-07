Volker Weng Sells 2,973 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $139,463.43.

Volker Weng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Volker Weng sold 3,198 shares of BorgWarner stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $151,681.14.

BorgWarner stock opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.11.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,383 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after purchasing an additional 182,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,611,422 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,183 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,171,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $354,401,000 after purchasing an additional 601,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.07.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

