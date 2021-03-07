Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) PT Set at €43.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.30 ($35.65) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €31.41 ($36.95).

Get Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at €27.60 ($32.47) on Thursday. Vivendi SA has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($29.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.58.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.