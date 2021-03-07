Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS VIVHY opened at $33.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

