Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219,542 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,303 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $215.41. 7,582,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.53. The company has a market cap of $420.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

