Viemed Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (NYSE:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:VMD) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Viemed Healthcare (NYSE:VMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:VMD opened at $9.59 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

