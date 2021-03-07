Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,501,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,239,810 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,443,000 after buying an additional 86,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,071,000 after buying an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX opened at $211.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.72. The stock has a market cap of $55.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.68.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 400 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.56, for a total value of $86,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,639,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

