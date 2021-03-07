Verizon Communications’ (VZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their market perform rating on shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

