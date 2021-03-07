Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,201 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCH. TheStreet raised Banco de Chile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Banco de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco de Chile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

BCH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,648. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.52. Banco de Chile has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, consumer loans, commercial loans, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans.

