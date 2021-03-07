Veriti Management LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,664 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.44.

BA stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.22. 20,026,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,158,140. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.03. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

