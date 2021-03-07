Veriti Management LLC Makes New $1.78 Million Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.78.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $6.55 on Friday, reaching $450.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,966. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $183.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $468.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock worth $76,345,405 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.