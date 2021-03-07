Veriti Management LLC Invests $3.09 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,000. NVIDIA accounts for 0.8% of Veriti Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,096,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $593,523,000 after acquiring an additional 625,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $498.46. 13,570,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,689,985. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $552.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

