Veriti Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in ServiceNow by 351.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,555,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $665.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.69.

NYSE:NOW traded down $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.30 and a 200 day moving average of $516.88. The company has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.93 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total value of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.