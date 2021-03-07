Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FBHS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.