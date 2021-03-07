Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $237.00 to $216.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $168.12 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

