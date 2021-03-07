Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Citigroup

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VEEV. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $254.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total transaction of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,901 shares of company stock worth $6,691,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 286.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,803,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

