Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $254.79 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,802.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,380. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $5,258,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

