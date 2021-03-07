Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 1,098,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 925,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after buying an additional 939,228 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

