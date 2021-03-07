Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $6,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,193,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,722,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total value of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,945 shares in the company, valued at $35,557,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VAR opened at $175.85 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.