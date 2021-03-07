Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Raised by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3,756.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 492,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 10.5% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 26,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,192,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 263.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 60,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $9,741,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.44. 1,019,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,804. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

