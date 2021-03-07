Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Raised by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,864,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,118,000 after buying an additional 3,444,452 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,818,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,884,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,630,000 after buying an additional 221,641 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,353,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,119,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,558,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.