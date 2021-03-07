Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,702,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,812,000 after purchasing an additional 224,183 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 748,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,210,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,263,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 58,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $130.52 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $133.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.17.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

