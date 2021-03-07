VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $68.38 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.43.

