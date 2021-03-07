Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 350 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

INGR opened at $91.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.11 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day moving average is $79.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

